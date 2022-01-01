Chef salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chef salad
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Chef Salad
|$12.99
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Chef Salad
|$13.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, smoked turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber and our ranch dressing.
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Chef Salad
|$13.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, smoked turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber and our ranch dressing
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Chef's salad
|$10.75
Roots Salad Kitchen
403 Blue Star, San Antonio
|Chef Salad
|$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, shredded carrots, cucumber, boiled egg, peas, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onion, drizzled with avocado ranch
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Chef Salad
|$8.95
Sliced Turkey, Ham with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Blanched Carrots, Yellow Squash, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Egg, Baby Greens