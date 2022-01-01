Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chef salad

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, smoked turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber and our ranch dressing.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, smoked turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber and our ranch dressing
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef's salad$10.75
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Chef Salad image

 

Roots Salad Kitchen

403 Blue Star, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, shredded carrots, cucumber, boiled egg, peas, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onion, drizzled with avocado ranch
More about Roots Salad Kitchen
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$8.95
Sliced Turkey, Ham with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Blanched Carrots, Yellow Squash, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Egg, Baby Greens
More about The Station Cafe
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic image

 

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic

15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef Salad$10.00
More about Cerroni’s Purple Garlic

