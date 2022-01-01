Lamb gyros in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve lamb gyros
More about Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's
Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's
2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio
|Combination Plate Lamb & Gyro
|$19.99
2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
More about Demo's Greek Food Castle Hills 410 & Blanco
Demo's Greek Food Castle Hills 410 & Blanco
7115 Blanco Rd # 120, San Antonio
|Combination Plate Lamb & Gyro
|$19.99
1 Regular Portion of Gyro & 1 Regular Portion of Lamb/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki