Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve fritters

Aaharn at University City image

 

AA-HARN @ University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Fritter$7.00
More about AA-HARN @ University City
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai Kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Fritter with Ice Cream$7.95
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Banner pic

 

New York West - 601 Pacific Hwy

601 Pacific Hwy, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozarella Fritter Sandwich$19.00
Fire roasted Tomatoes, Charred Red Onion, Baby Field Greens, Basil Pesto, Fiery Marinara Sauce, Brioche Roll
More about New York West - 601 Pacific Hwy
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA FRITTER SUNDAE$7.00
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Fritters$17.00
okonomi sauce, mayo, pickled ginger, bonito flakes, scallion
More about Trust Restaurant
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FRITTERS$13.00
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Clams

Crab Fried Rice

Pasta Salad

Avocado Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Panang Curry

Jerk Chicken

Penne

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston