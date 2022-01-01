Fritters in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fritters
More about AA-HARN @ University City
AA-HARN @ University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Banana Fritter
|$7.00
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Koon Thai Kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Banana Fritter with Ice Cream
|$7.95
More about New York West - 601 Pacific Hwy
New York West - 601 Pacific Hwy
601 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
|Mozarella Fritter Sandwich
|$19.00
Fire roasted Tomatoes, Charred Red Onion, Baby Field Greens, Basil Pesto, Fiery Marinara Sauce, Brioche Roll
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|BANANA FRITTER SUNDAE
|$7.00
More about Trust Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Octopus Fritters
|$17.00
okonomi sauce, mayo, pickled ginger, bonito flakes, scallion