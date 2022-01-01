Spinach salad in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Spinach Salad$18.00
Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.
Small Spinach Salad$12.00
Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Seaside Pizza Co. image

 

Seaside Pizza Co.

4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.99
More about Seaside Pizza Co.
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$10.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Steak Salad$15.95
Top sirloin steak, spinach, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, golden raisins, shaved fennel and poppy seed dressing.
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
spinach + gorgonzola salad$17.00
spinach, gorgonzola, bacon, egg, dried cranberries, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing served with herb-butter breadstick
More about make pizza+salad
Knotty Barrel - San Diego image

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Steak Salad$16.95
Top Sirloin, Spinach, Toasted Walnuts, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Stilton Blue Cheese. Poppy Seed Dressing
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.25
More about Arely's French Bakery
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

