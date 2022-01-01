Spinach salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve spinach salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Large Spinach Salad
|$18.00
Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.
|Small Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Spinach Salad
|$9.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Spinach & Steak Salad
|$15.95
Top sirloin steak, spinach, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, golden raisins, shaved fennel and poppy seed dressing.
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|spinach + gorgonzola salad
|$17.00
spinach, gorgonzola, bacon, egg, dried cranberries, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing served with herb-butter breadstick
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Spinach & Steak Salad
|$16.95
Top Sirloin, Spinach, Toasted Walnuts, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Stilton Blue Cheese. Poppy Seed Dressing
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Spinach Salad
|$10.25