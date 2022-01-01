Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#24 Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.25
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Maggie's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
More about Maggie's Cafe
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Seasoned & Slow Roasted Pork • House Carolina BBQ Sauce • Creamy Pear-Apple Slaw • Fried Onion Strings • Sweet Hawaiian Bun
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Roasted Pulled Pork Shoulder. Mustard BBQ Sauce. Creamy Coleslaw. Potato Bun.
More about Fernside
The Pigs Gig image

 

The Pigs Gig

2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
10-hour smoked pork shoulder. house slaw, soft potato bun, house bbq sauce. Choice of a side.
More about The Pigs Gig
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ pulled pork sandwich$18.00
slaw, sweet cherry peppers, bbq sauce, fries
More about Counterpoint
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Slow-cooked pulled pork and Pop's BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with choice of sides.
More about The Trails
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$15.00
Pulled pork, housemade coleslaw, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
More about Kensington Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED PULLED PORK SANDWICH$15.00
SMOKED PULLED PORK SANDWICH WITH COLE SLAW. SERVED WITH FRIES.
More about Hob Nob Hill

