Pulled pork sandwiches in San Diego
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#24 Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.25
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.99
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
Seasoned & Slow Roasted Pork • House Carolina BBQ Sauce • Creamy Pear-Apple Slaw • Fried Onion Strings • Sweet Hawaiian Bun
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted Pulled Pork Shoulder. Mustard BBQ Sauce. Creamy Coleslaw. Potato Bun.
The Pigs Gig
2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
10-hour smoked pork shoulder. house slaw, soft potato bun, house bbq sauce. Choice of a side.
Counterpoint
830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego
|BBQ pulled pork sandwich
|$18.00
slaw, sweet cherry peppers, bbq sauce, fries
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Slow-cooked pulled pork and Pop's BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with choice of sides.
SANDWICHES
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$15.00
Pulled pork, housemade coleslaw, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.