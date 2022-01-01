Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$19.89
(per lb)
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$19.89
(per lb)
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Mussels & Clams$17.75
Dijon, White Wine Broth, Leeks. Served with Baguette
Steamed Mussels$17.75
Dijon, White Wine Broth, Leeks. Served with Baguette
More about Mitch's Seafood
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgium Beer Steamed Mussels$16.00
More about Hidden Craft
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Green Mussels$6.95
6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$19.89
(per lb)
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$14.00
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PEI Mussels$17.00
Spanish Chorizo, Tomato, PEI Mussels, Herb butter, Fresh Baguette
More about The Smoking Goat
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Carlsbad Mussels$19.00
Garlic tomato riesling broth, fennel pollen
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILEAN MUSSELS$17.50
ROASTED TOMATOES, GARLIC CONFIT, CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE, TOASTED BAGUETTE
**AVAILABLE AFTER 12PM***
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Green Mussels$6.95
6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.
More about Auti Sushi
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Green Mussels$6.95
6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Mussel$14.95
Steamed black mussels in green curry broth and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Fort Oak Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Clams & Mussels$20.00
spanish chorizo, fennel, white wine, herb butter, grilled bread
More about Fort Oak Restaurant
Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel

1410 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$20.00
burrata + seasonal mostarda + arugula + aged balsamic + grilled herbed bread
More about Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Basil Ginger Blue Mussels$16.00
Blue mussels sautéed with Thai basil, green bell pepper, red bell pepper and white onion in a mild spicy ginger soy sauce.
More about Soup Du Jour
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Clams Risotto$34.00
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels & fries$25.00
Entrees
More about Cote d’azur

Map

