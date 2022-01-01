Mussels in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve mussels
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Mussels
|$19.89
(per lb)
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Mussels
|$19.89
(per lb)
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Steamed Mussels & Clams
|$17.75
Dijon, White Wine Broth, Leeks. Served with Baguette
|Steamed Mussels
|$17.75
Dijon, White Wine Broth, Leeks. Served with Baguette
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Belgium Beer Steamed Mussels
|$16.00
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Baked Green Mussels
|$6.95
6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Mussels
|$14.00
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|PEI Mussels
|$17.00
Spanish Chorizo, Tomato, PEI Mussels, Herb butter, Fresh Baguette
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Carlsbad Mussels
|$19.00
Garlic tomato riesling broth, fennel pollen
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|CHILEAN MUSSELS
|$17.50
ROASTED TOMATOES, GARLIC CONFIT, CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE, TOASTED BAGUETTE
**AVAILABLE AFTER 12PM***
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Baked Green Mussels
|$6.95
6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Baked Green Mussels
|$6.95
6 baked green mussels with bake sauce and eel sauce.
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Steamed Mussel
|$14.95
Steamed black mussels in green curry broth and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Fort Oak Restaurant
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego
|Steamed Clams & Mussels
|$20.00
spanish chorizo, fennel, white wine, herb butter, grilled bread
Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel
1410 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Mussels
|$20.00
burrata + seasonal mostarda + arugula + aged balsamic + grilled herbed bread
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Thai Basil Ginger Blue Mussels
|$16.00
Blue mussels sautéed with Thai basil, green bell pepper, red bell pepper and white onion in a mild spicy ginger soy sauce.
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|Mussels Clams Risotto
|$34.00