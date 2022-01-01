Street tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve street tacos
Coastal Cantina
431 E St, San Diego
|Three Street Tacos
|$12.00
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Chicken on a mini tortilla topped with guacamole, cilantro, and onions.
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|JUAN'S STREET TACO
|$5.50
PORK ADOBADA, ROASTED PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, ONIONS, JALAPENO CREAM SAUCE, ON A FRESH CORN TORTILLA
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.
|Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
|Chicken Tinga Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, chicken tinga, cilantro, red onion, chipotle cashew crema, vegan queso fresco. Served with a lime wedge.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Street Tacos
|$11.25
3 mini tacos | your choices of grilled carne asada, roasted carnitas, chicken adobado with onions and cilantro or battered fish with cabbage, salsa fresca and baja sauce
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.99
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item
Calories 470
Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
FRENCH FRIES
Evolution Fast Food
2965 5th Ave, San Diego
|Street Tacos
|$8.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Street Prime Rib Tacos
|$11.50
Three tacos with seasoned prime rib bits served on corn tortillas with melted cheese, cilantro, and onions served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw.