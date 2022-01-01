Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Coastal Cantina

431 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Street Tacos$12.00
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Chicken on a mini tortilla topped with guacamole, cilantro, and onions.
More about Coastal Cantina
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JUAN'S STREET TACO$5.50
PORK ADOBADA, ROASTED PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, ONIONS, JALAPENO CREAM SAUCE, ON A FRESH CORN TORTILLA
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco image

 

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.
Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
Chicken Tinga Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, chicken tinga, cilantro, red onion, chipotle cashew crema, vegan queso fresco. Served with a lime wedge.
More about Cocina Calavera
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$11.25
3 mini tacos | your choices of grilled carne asada, roasted carnitas, chicken adobado with onions and cilantro or battered fish with cabbage, salsa fresca and baja sauce
More about Baja Betty's
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Street Tacos$10.99
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item
Calories 470
Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$8.00
More about Evolution Fast Food
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Prime Rib Tacos$11.50
Three tacos with seasoned prime rib bits served on corn tortillas with melted cheese, cilantro, and onions served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$3.00
Carne Asada Street Taco$3.00
Cabeza Street Taco$3.00
More about Don Tommy’s

