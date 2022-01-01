Potstickers in San Jose
Dough Zone - San Jose
1701 lundy ave #100, san jose
|Vegetable Pot Stickers (6) 素三鲜锅贴
|$5.95
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings that are vegan and vegetarian friendly! Contains baby bok-choy, mushrooms, glass noodles and tofu.
|Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Pot Stickers 猪肉三鲜锅贴
|$5.95
Pot Stickers with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork and shrimp fillings.
|Chicken Pot Stickers (6) 鸡肉锅贴
|$5.95
Pot Stickers with seasoned ground chicken fillings.