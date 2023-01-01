Crab meat fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve crab meat fried rice
More about Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle
|Fried Rice with Crab Meat
|$19.50
Fried rice with blue crab meat, onions, spring onions and egg. Served with a spicy lime dressing.
More about Isarn Thai Soul Food - Queen Anne
Isarn Thai Soul Food - Queen Anne
2125 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle
|Fried Rice with Crab Meat
|$19.50
Fried rice with blue crab meat, onions, spring onions and egg. Served with a spicy lime dressing.
