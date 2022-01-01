Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Somerville Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Somerville

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz con pollo$25.00
Puerto Rican & chicken rice , red beans, avocado + fried sweet plantain (gf, df)
Camarones rellenos$17.00
Yucca filled shrimp, wrapped in bacon + cilantro/soy/ginger dipping sauce (df)
Atún salteado con ajonjolí$18.00
Sesame seared sushi grade tuna served over sweet plantain + wasabi aioli (df)
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
celeste image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

celeste

21 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 5 (3061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (d optional)$26.00
cilantro stew with lamb, served with creamed beans, rice, accompanied by onions + tomato
carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)$24.00
Incan stew prepared with dehydrated Peruvian potato, toasted and soaked overnight, slow cooked with ají amarillo, panca pepper, chicken, pork, peanuts, Porto wine
causa de aguacate y tomate (gf, d optional)$13.00
mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with avocado and tomato, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce
More about celeste
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$9.95
Fresh avocados, cilantro, salt, lime and white onions
SOPES (1 PER ORDER)$3.75
Small, hand-stretched corn dough topped with black beans, queso fresco, onions, lettuce and your choice of : Mexican sausage, Steak, Zucchini, Mushrooms
EMPANADAS DE PLATANO MACHO Y QUESO$8.95
Plantain turnovers filled with cheese
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Somerville

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Tacos

Cake

Salmon

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston