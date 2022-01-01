Somerville Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Somerville
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Arroz con pollo
|$25.00
Puerto Rican & chicken rice , red beans, avocado + fried sweet plantain (gf, df)
|Camarones rellenos
|$17.00
Yucca filled shrimp, wrapped in bacon + cilantro/soy/ginger dipping sauce (df)
|Atún salteado con ajonjolí
|$18.00
Sesame seared sushi grade tuna served over sweet plantain + wasabi aioli (df)
More about celeste
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
celeste
21 Bow St, Somerville
|Popular items
|seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (d optional)
|$26.00
cilantro stew with lamb, served with creamed beans, rice, accompanied by onions + tomato
|carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)
|$24.00
Incan stew prepared with dehydrated Peruvian potato, toasted and soaked overnight, slow cooked with ají amarillo, panca pepper, chicken, pork, peanuts, Porto wine
|causa de aguacate y tomate (gf, d optional)
|$13.00
mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with avocado and tomato, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$9.95
Fresh avocados, cilantro, salt, lime and white onions
|SOPES (1 PER ORDER)
|$3.75
Small, hand-stretched corn dough topped with black beans, queso fresco, onions, lettuce and your choice of : Mexican sausage, Steak, Zucchini, Mushrooms
|EMPANADAS DE PLATANO MACHO Y QUESO
|$8.95
Plantain turnovers filled with cheese