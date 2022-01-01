Tulsa American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Tulsa

Lowood image

SALADS

Lowood

817 E 3rd, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
Kale & Candied Walnut Salad$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
More about Lowood
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe image

 

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe

207 E Archer St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
S 6pm - 8pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
F 7pm - 9pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
T 7:35pm - 10pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Chopped$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
Okie$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
More about SOCIETY
Open Container Bar image

 

Open Container Bar

1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
Traditional$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
Humming Bird$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
More about Open Container Bar
Juniper Restaurant image

 

Juniper Restaurant

324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Beef Tenderloin$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
Crab Cakes$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
Large Apple & Farro Salad$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
More about Juniper Restaurant
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Stonehorse Market image

 

Stonehorse Market

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Turkey Sandwich$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
Southwest Avocado Wrap$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
More about Stonehorse Market
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image

 

Crushed Red - Cherry Street

1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Cowpoke$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basic Breakfast$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
Egg Salad$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Original Grilled Cheese$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread
More about Queenies
SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Classic$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
More about SOCIETY
The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings$8.99
Vegetarian wings, hot sauce & Green Goddess dressing
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
pulled pork, Head Country BBQ sauce & carrot-cauliflower slaw on Farrell Family sourdough
Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake$6.99
Vanilla cake, pineapple, cherry & brown sugar rum glaze
More about The Vault
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Catfish
Crispy cornmeal breading, traditional or Cajun, with jalapeño hush puppies
Home style Chicken and Dumplings$10.99
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
Chicken Fried Steak
“The country favorite” buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, covered with scratch- prepared cream gravy
More about Delta Cafe
Ridge Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Ridge Grill

9999 S Mingo Suite J, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (1268 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ridge Grill
STONEHORSE CAFE image

 

STONEHORSE CAFE

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about STONEHORSE CAFE

