Tulsa American restaurants you'll love

SALADS
Lowood
817 E 3rd, Tulsa
Popular items
Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta
$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
Kale & Candied Walnut Salad
$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon
$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
Popular items
S 6pm - 8pm
$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
F 7pm - 9pm
$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
T 7:35pm - 10pm
$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
Popular items
Shroom
$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Chopped
$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
Okie
$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
Open Container Bar
1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa
Popular items
Fried Pickles
$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
Traditional
$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
Humming Bird
$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
Juniper Restaurant
324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa
Popular items
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
Crab Cakes
$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
Large Apple & Farro Salad
$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
Popular items
Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos
$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich
$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken
$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
Stonehorse Market
1748 Utica Square, Tulsa
Popular items
Caesar Salad
$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Turkey Sandwich
$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
Southwest Avocado Wrap
$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
Crushed Red - Cherry Street
1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa
Popular items
Regular Health Nut
$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Cowpoke
$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad
$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
Popular items
Basic Breakfast
$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
Egg Salad
$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Original Grilled Cheese
$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread
SOCIETY
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
Popular items
Blue
$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Kid Cheeseburger
$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Classic
$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings
$8.99
Vegetarian wings, hot sauce & Green Goddess dressing
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$8.99
pulled pork, Head Country BBQ sauce & carrot-cauliflower slaw on Farrell Family sourdough
Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
$6.99
Vanilla cake, pineapple, cherry & brown sugar rum glaze
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
Popular items
|Fried Catfish
Crispy cornmeal breading, traditional or Cajun, with jalapeño hush puppies
|Home style Chicken and Dumplings
|$10.99
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
|Chicken Fried Steak
“The country favorite” buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, covered with scratch- prepared cream gravy