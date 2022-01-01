Salmon rolls in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Roll$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece$5.00
More about Rolld
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Lover roll$10.00
Salmon And Avocado Topped With Salmon, Tempura Bits And Mango Tobiko Sauce
More about Yume Sushi
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Six to eight pieces.
Salmon and Avocado Roll$8.00
Six to eight pieces.
Cream cheese Salmon roll$8.00
salmon with cream cheese
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Salmon Love Roll (Eight Pieces)$17.95
Crunchy spicy salmon with avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon and ikura.
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.45
6 pieces per order. Ground fresh salmon with a spicy sauce.
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
6 pieces per order. Fresh salmon and avocado.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Salmon Roll$7.50
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Salmon and Avocado Roll$9.10
Salmon Lover Roll$16.90
Salmon, strawberries, avocado, and mango sauce.
Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll$9.10
More about Sushi Rock

