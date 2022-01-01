Salmon rolls in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve salmon rolls
SUSHI
Rolld
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
|Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Salmon Lover roll
|$10.00
Salmon And Avocado Topped With Salmon, Tempura Bits And Mango Tobiko Sauce
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Salmon and Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Cream cheese Salmon roll
|$8.00
salmon with cream cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Salmon Love Roll (Eight Pieces)
|$17.95
Crunchy spicy salmon with avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon and ikura.
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.45
6 pieces per order. Ground fresh salmon with a spicy sauce.
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
6 pieces per order. Fresh salmon and avocado.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Salmon Roll
|$7.50