Bread pudding in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets - Shirlington

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
Consumer pic

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Sugar Bread Pudding$8.00
Baked sweet custard soaked pastries, caramel sauce, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
More about The Freshman
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate & Cherry Bread Pudding$11.00
More about Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding$8.95
cherrywood smoked / semi-sweet chocolate / port-soaked dried cherries / vanilla bean ice cream
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant image

 

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread and Butter Pudding, Toffee Sauce, Cream$10.00
More about Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
Topped with a Bourbon, strawberry sauce and vanilla ice cream.
More about Courthaus Social
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Bread Pudding$8.00
Berry coulis, coconut sorbet
More about Lyon Hall
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Bread Pudding$6.50
With dark rum whipped cream, caramel sauce, toasted pecan and vanilla wafer.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd
Item pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butterscotch Pecan Bread Pudding$8.00
Butterscotch Pecan bread pudding with vanilla creme anglaise
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita image

SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL

Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita LLC

2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$5.99
More about Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita LLC

