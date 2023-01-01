Bread pudding in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve bread pudding
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
|$6.00
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Brown Sugar Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Baked sweet custard soaked pastries, caramel sauce, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|White Chocolate & Cherry Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding
|$8.95
cherrywood smoked / semi-sweet chocolate / port-soaked dried cherries / vanilla bean ice cream
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Bread and Butter Pudding, Toffee Sauce, Cream
|$10.00
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Topped with a Bourbon, strawberry sauce and vanilla ice cream.
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Warm Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Berry coulis, coconut sorbet
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.50
With dark rum whipped cream, caramel sauce, toasted pecan and vanilla wafer.
Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Butterscotch Pecan Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Butterscotch Pecan bread pudding with vanilla creme anglaise