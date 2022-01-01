Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pappardelle in
Atlanta
/
Atlanta
/
Pappardelle
Atlanta restaurants that serve pappardelle
KR Steakbar
349 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
No reviews yet
Pappardelle
$20.00
PORK & BEEF BOLOGNESE, PECORINO
More about KR Steakbar
il Giallo Osteria & Bar
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
No reviews yet
Pappardelle Bolognese
$25.00
Pappardelle Pasta, Classic Veal and Pork Bolognese
More about il Giallo Osteria & Bar
