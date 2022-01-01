Chopped salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chopped salad
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Chopped Salad
|$10.00
Avocado, edamame, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, champagne vinaigrette served on side (vegetarian)
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon, red onion, blue cheese dressing.
Pielands
1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped salami, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber, pickled red onion, sweet cherry peppers, kalamata olives, croutons with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.
Cafe at Pharr
5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chopped Salad
|$14.99
Green leaf lettuce, tomato, carrots, goat cheese, cucumbers, egg, edamame, bacon, chopped chicken, avocado
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Chopped Salad
|$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and creamy dressing.
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falafel Nation
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|CHOPPED SALAD BOWL
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing
|CHOPPED SALAD BOWL COMBO
|$15.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing. Combo features the addition of fries and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Keto Chop Salad
|$17.00
bed of kale and romain topped with bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled onions, red and green bell peppers, pickled okra, hard-boiled egg, avocado slices, and scoop of pimento cheese. choice of dressing: vegan green goddess, house ranch, or balsamic vinaigrette. add a protein!
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Sm Chopped Kale Salad
|$7.00
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ BRISKET
|$13.58
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$9.59
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese,
egg, scallions & tomatoes.
Tossed in thousand island dressing.
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ PORK
|$12.59
Yumbii- Queso Shop
2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$11.00
Organic chopped kale & thin cut cabbage tossed in our homemade avocado lime crema and topped with blistered corn, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, radish, and fresh avocado.
