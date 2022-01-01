Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped Salad image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.00
Avocado, edamame, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, champagne vinaigrette served on side (vegetarian)
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
KARV Kitchen image

 

KARV Kitchen

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD$11.95
More about KARV Kitchen
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House image

 

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Wedge Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon, red onion, blue cheese dressing.
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Chopped Salad image

 

Pielands

1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped salami, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber, pickled red onion, sweet cherry peppers, kalamata olives, croutons with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pielands
BG pic

 

Cafe at Pharr

5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.99
Green leaf lettuce, tomato, carrots, goat cheese, cucumbers, egg, edamame, bacon, chopped chicken, avocado
More about Cafe at Pharr
Item pic

 

Hammocks Trading Company

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and creamy dressing.
More about Hammocks Trading Company
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falafel Nation

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL$10.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL COMBO$15.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing. Combo features the addition of fries and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.
More about Falafel Nation
Item pic

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Keto Chop Salad$17.00
bed of kale and romain topped with bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled onions, red and green bell peppers, pickled okra, hard-boiled egg, avocado slices, and scoop of pimento cheese. choice of dressing: vegan green goddess, house ranch, or balsamic vinaigrette. add a protein!
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chopped Kale Salad$7.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Item pic

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD W/ BRISKET$13.58
CHOPPED SALAD$9.59
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese,
egg, scallions & tomatoes.
Tossed in thousand island dressing.
CHOPPED SALAD W/ PORK$12.59
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Item pic

 

Yumbii- Queso Shop

2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Kale Salad$11.00
Organic chopped kale & thin cut cabbage tossed in our homemade avocado lime crema and topped with blistered corn, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, radish, and fresh avocado.
More about Yumbii- Queso Shop

