Tacos in Beverly

La Victoria Taqueria
6 Wallis Street, Beverly
|Taco
|$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Railway Tavern
131 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Blackened Haddock Tacos
|$18.95
Blackened haddock, shredded greens, guacamole and cilantro sour cream
Bonefish Harry's
218 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Hikers taco
|$6.00
|Porky Taco
|$6.00
|Booty taco
|$6.00