Chocolate cream pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chocolate cream pies
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chocolate cream pie slice
|$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chocolate cream pie slice
|$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.