Shrimp salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Cobb Salad - Shrimp
|$31.00
Shrimp, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
More about Bedford Food Hall
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Papaya Salad
|$12.75
|Shrimp Noodle Salad
|$14.75
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
More about White Tiger
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|DINNER SALAD - Shrimp
|$23.00
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Cold Seafood Salad With Shrimp, Onions, Calamari, Mussels, & Celery.
|$15.95