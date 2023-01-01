Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad - Shrimp$31.00
Shrimp, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Papaya Salad$12.75
Shrimp Noodle Salad$14.75
More about Bedford Food Hall
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
DINNER SALAD - Shrimp$23.00
More about White Tiger
Consumer pic

 

Street Boi

1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fresh Roll Salad$15.00
More about Street Boi
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Seafood Salad With Shrimp, Onions, Calamari, Mussels, & Celery.$15.95
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Main pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Mango Salad$15.00
Grilled shrimp w/tomato, cashew nut, red onion, tomato
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

