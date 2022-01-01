Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve stew

Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
Currypuff (original)$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
Drunken Noodles (*)$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Imani image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Reggae Pasta$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
Big Red$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
Oxtail Stew$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
More about Imani
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$18.00
Fried Eggplant Sandwich$18.00
French Fries$9.00
More about Mayfield
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mandoo$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
More about White Tiger
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN image

 

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Escovitch Fish Only$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
Rice & Beans$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
More about PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
KARCZMA RESTAURANT image

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Pickle Soup$5.50
Full Portion Pierogi$11.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Tong image

TAPAS

Tong

321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAD MHEE KORAT$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
TUE KA KO$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
GAI TOD HAT YAI$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
More about Tong
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner
Sereneco image

 

Sereneco

113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
Tomato Mozz Panini$14.00
focaccia, basil, maple mayo
Kale & Grain Bowl$14.00
baby kale, garnet yam, black rice, walnut, apple, parmigiano reggiano, maple balsamic vinaigrette
More about Sereneco
Restaurant banner

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancakes葱油饼$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
More about Shan

