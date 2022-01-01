Stew in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve stew
More about Seamore's
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
|Currypuff (original)
|$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
|Drunken Noodles (*)
|$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
More about Imani
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Reggae Pasta
|$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
|Big Red
|$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
|Oxtail Stew
|$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
More about Mayfield
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Fried Eggplant Sandwich
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$9.00
More about White Tiger
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Mandoo
|$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
|Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)
|$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
|Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)
|$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
More about PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Escovitch Fish Only
|$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
|Rice & Beans
|$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|White Borscht No Bread
|$6.50
|Pickle Soup
|$5.50
|Full Portion Pierogi
|$11.00
More about Tong
TAPAS
Tong
321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn
|PAD MHEE KORAT
|$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
|TUE KA KO
|$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
|GAI TOD HAT YAI
|$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
More about Mike's Diner
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
More about Sereneco
Sereneco
113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$14.00
focaccia, basil, maple mayo
|Kale & Grain Bowl
|$14.00
baby kale, garnet yam, black rice, walnut, apple, parmigiano reggiano, maple balsamic vinaigrette
More about Shan
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Scallion Pancakes葱油饼
|$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
|Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面
|$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
|Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included