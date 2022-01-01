Chicken noodles in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken noodles
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.50
Noodles and chicken swimming in house-made chicken broth
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Cup of Chicken Noodle
|$5.50
|Chicken Noodle
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Chicken Noodle Bowl
|$6.00
House chicken stock, carrot, celery, onion, chicken, egg noodle.
|Chicken Noodle Cup
|$4.00
House chicken stock, carrot, celery, onion, chicken, egg noodle.
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$11.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
|Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$6.60
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
|Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)
|$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)
|$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
|Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$12.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
|Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$7.00
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.75