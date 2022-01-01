Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)$7.00
Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with:
Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$2.99
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boom Boom Shrimp Taco$5.50
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.95
(2) Thai spiced shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cilantro-lime creme fraiche
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)$7.00
Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with:
Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
