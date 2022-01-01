Shrimp tacos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)
|$7.00
Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with:
Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.95
(2) Thai spiced shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cilantro-lime creme fraiche
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)
|$7.00
Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with:
Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette