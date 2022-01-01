Shrimp tacos in Buffalo

Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with:

Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

