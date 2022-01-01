Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve cookies

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Shortbread Cookie w/ Caramel Glaze$2.50
Malted Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Remedy House

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate PB Cookie$2.50
Peanut butter cookie with chocolate chunks and peanuts. Butter Block for Remedy House
Funfetti Cookie$2.50
Sugar cookie covered in rainbow sprinkles. Butter Block for Remedy House
Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cookie$2.50
Gluten free fudge cookie with dark and white chocolate chips. Butter Block for Remedy House
More about Remedy House
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Mint Chocolate Cookie$6.99
More about Mister Pizza
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
(37) Cookies n Cream$7.75
w/ Oreo Cookies and English Cream Sauce, whipped cream
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.30
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.30
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.75
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
More about Spot Coffee
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$2.00
Assorted Cookies$3.00
Homemade cookies!! the flavors change and there are mutiple kinds daily
More about The Eatery
8450b683-fb56-4566-bf19-7df2bafb762b image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Cup$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
More about Hutch's
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.25
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Cookie$3.50
Choose from a wide variety of fresh baked cookies when you pick-up your order.
More about Joe's Deli
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream$6.89
Chocolate chip cookie dough layered thin onto a skillet and baked fresh. Topped with vanilla Ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Mister Sizzle's image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mister Sizzle's

346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies & Cream Milkshake$8.00
Oreo Shake
Cookies & Cream (Dairy-Free)$8.00
More about Mister Sizzle's
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$3.50
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Item pic

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
(37) Cookies n Cream Crepe$7.75
w/ Oreo Cookies and English Cream Sauce, whipped cream
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$2.76
More about Imperial Pizza
Newbury Salads image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Street Cookie$2.50
More about Newbury Salads
Item pic

 

Banchetti By Rizzo's

550 N French Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Pack Paint Your Own Cookie Eggs$14.95
XL Customized Cutout Cookie$7.95
Jumbo Paint Your Own Cookie$7.95
More about Banchetti By Rizzo's
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie (Chocolate Chip)$2.75
Cookie (Peanut Butter)$2.75
Cookie (Oatmeal)$2.75
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
JUMBO Cookie$2.50
Our Fresh Baked in house JUMBO COOKIES - Choose from TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK or REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUP Cookies!!
More about Chester's Cajun Grill

