Cookies in Buffalo

Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Peanut Shortbread Cookie w/ Caramel Glaze
|$2.50
|Malted Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Remedy House
429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo
|Chocolate PB Cookie
|$2.50
Peanut butter cookie with chocolate chunks and peanuts. Butter Block for Remedy House
|Funfetti Cookie
|$2.50
Sugar cookie covered in rainbow sprinkles. Butter Block for Remedy House
|Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cookie
|$2.50
Gluten free fudge cookie with dark and white chocolate chips. Butter Block for Remedy House
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Mint Chocolate Cookie
|$6.99
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
|$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|(37) Cookies n Cream
|$7.75
w/ Oreo Cookies and English Cream Sauce, whipped cream
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.30
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.30
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Cookies
|$2.00
|Assorted Cookies
|$3.00
Homemade cookies!! the flavors change and there are mutiple kinds daily
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Cookie Cup
|$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.25
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Giant Cookie
|$3.50
Choose from a wide variety of fresh baked cookies when you pick-up your order.
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cookie
|$2.75
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream
|$6.89
Chocolate chip cookie dough layered thin onto a skillet and baked fresh. Topped with vanilla Ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream
Mister Sizzle's
346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo
|Cookies & Cream Milkshake
|$8.00
Oreo Shake
|Cookies & Cream (Dairy-Free)
|$8.00
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Cookies
|$3.50
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
|(37) Cookies n Cream Crepe
|$7.75
w/ Oreo Cookies and English Cream Sauce, whipped cream
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Sweet Street Cookie
|$2.50
Banchetti By Rizzo's
550 N French Street, Amherst
|6 Pack Paint Your Own Cookie Eggs
|$14.95
|XL Customized Cutout Cookie
|$7.95
|Jumbo Paint Your Own Cookie
|$7.95
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Cookie (Chocolate Chip)
|$2.75
|Cookie (Peanut Butter)
|$2.75
|Cookie (Oatmeal)
|$2.75
