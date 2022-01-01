Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken wraps in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Buffalo restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Macy's Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$9.49
Served with a side of fries.
More about Macy's Place Pizzeria
D'Avolio - Tops
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
No reviews yet
Grilled chicken wrap
$12.00
More about D'Avolio - Tops
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Rice Pudding
Cheeseburgers
Lasagna
Wonton Soup
Tom Yum Soup
Panang Curry
Noodle Soup
Chicken Tenders
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(876 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston