Veggie tacos in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Taco$4.20
Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese
More about Just Pizza
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Taco$3.75
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled with cheese, letttuce, tomtoes, peppers and onions
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Taco$6.99
More about Imperial Pizza
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fiesta Veggie Taco$5.00
Black Bean and Corn Medley, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese finished with Chipotle Mayo
More about Papi Grande’s
Banner pic

 

Pressure Drop Brewing

1672 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Taco$6.00
Charred cabbage, onion, tomato, salsa, cilantro (vegan)
More about Pressure Drop Brewing

Map

