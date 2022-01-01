Veggie tacos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve veggie tacos
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Veggie Taco
|$4.20
Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Veggie Taco
|$3.75
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled with cheese, letttuce, tomtoes, peppers and onions
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|Fiesta Veggie Taco
|$5.00
Black Bean and Corn Medley, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese finished with Chipotle Mayo