Bean burritos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve bean burritos
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Black Bean Burrito- Vegan
|$9.00
|Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Rice and beans Burrito
|$10.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$15.70
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice
|Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.85
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Black Bean
|$10.00
Black beans, eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado & pico de gallo in an oversized flour tortilla.