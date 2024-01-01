Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve bean burritos

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Black Bean Burrito- Vegan$9.00
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Olé A Taste Of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice and beans Burrito$10.00
More about Olé A Taste Of Mexico
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria - Porter

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
Delivery
Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito$15.70
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice
Super Bean & Rice Burrito$7.85
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
Item pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean$10.00
Black beans, eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado & pico de gallo in an oversized flour tortilla.
More about Little Luna
Banner pic

 

Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge

84 Winthrop st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Guacamole Burrito$9.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
More about Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge

