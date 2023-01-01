Pumpkin pies in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
|$9.00
marshmallow fluff cream
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$6.00
Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|(V) PUMPKIN PIE
|$3.50
brioche, pumpkin glaze, vegan cinnamon drizzle
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Sesame Caramel Pumpkin Pie
|$4.50
Tahini caramel custard, candied pepitas, sesame buckwheat crunch. One slice
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|whole pumpkin pie
|$30.00
a rich, creamy custard pie with deep pumpkin flavor and full of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove (veg, w/o nuts)
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|TD Pumpkin Pie
|$29.00
autumn spiced pumpkin custard, buttery crust!
available for pickup at our Alewife location on 11/21 or 11/22!
LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge
407 Concord Avenue, Cambridge
|Pumpkin Pie with tahini and maple whipped cream
|$6.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Pumpkin Pie (small)
|$13.00
a 5" version of our classic pumpkin pie
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
