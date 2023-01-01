Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies$9.00
marshmallow fluff cream
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$6.00
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(V) PUMPKIN PIE$3.50
brioche, pumpkin glaze, vegan cinnamon drizzle
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Caramel Pumpkin Pie$4.50
Tahini caramel custard, candied pepitas, sesame buckwheat crunch. One slice
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
whole pumpkin pie$30.00
a rich, creamy custard pie with deep pumpkin flavor and full of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TD Pumpkin Pie$29.00
autumn spiced pumpkin custard, buttery crust!
available for pickup at our Alewife location on 11/21 or 11/22!
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
LASAISON BAKERY image

 

LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge

407 Concord Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie with tahini and maple whipped cream$6.50
More about LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie (small)$13.00
a 5" version of our classic pumpkin pie
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Item pic

 

Mother Juice- Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Protein Amazeballs$5.00
pecans, pumpkin puree, pea protein, chia seeds, cashew butter, dates, maple, pumpkin spice, vanilla, sea salt
More about Mother Juice- Harvard Square

