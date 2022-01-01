Mahi mahi in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Heavy's Barburger
1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston
|ST. JOE BLACKENED MAHI
|$14.29
Mahi Lightly Coated with our Rub and Seared on a Cast Iron Skillet, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Creole Sauce
California Dreaming - Charleston
1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$14.95
Toasted brioche, lemon arugula, ripe tomato, curry mayonnaise, homemade pickles.
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$28.00
Succotash, Red Rice and Citrus Butter
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Bowl
|$18.99
Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Grilled Mahi Mahi