Mahi mahi in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Heavy's Barburger

1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ST. JOE BLACKENED MAHI$14.29
Mahi Lightly Coated with our Rub and Seared on a Cast Iron Skillet, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Creole Sauce
More about Heavy's Barburger
California Dreaming - Charleston

1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$14.95
Toasted brioche, lemon arugula, ripe tomato, curry mayonnaise, homemade pickles.
More about California Dreaming - Charleston
Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Mahi$28.00
Succotash, Red Rice and Citrus Butter
More about Ms. Rose's
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Mahi Mahi Bowl$18.99
Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Grilled Mahi Mahi
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley

