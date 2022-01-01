Short ribs in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Well Hung Vineyard- Charleston
Well Hung Vineyard- Charleston
49 South Market Street, Charleston
|Short Ribs
|$22.00
More about Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
442 King Street, Charleston
|Braised Short Ribs (GF)
|$35.00
(Gluten Free) 4, 6oz-portions
|Braised Short Ribs (GF)
|$35.00
(GF) 6 ounce portions (4 portions)
More about Lewis Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Giant Beef Short Ribs
|$34.00
Each beef rib is approximately 1-1.5lbs each. Order by the bone!
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Kalbi Short Rib Taco
|$9.00
Kalbi Beef Short Rib, Kimchi, Scallion Aioli, Micro Cilantro on Scallion Pancake Tortilla