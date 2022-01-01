Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve short ribs

Main pic

 

Well Hung Vineyard- Charleston

49 South Market Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Ribs$22.00
More about Well Hung Vineyard- Charleston
Braised Short Ribs (GF) image

 

Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

442 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs (GF)$35.00
(Gluten Free) 4, 6oz-portions
Braised Short Ribs (GF)$35.00
(GF) 6 ounce portions (4 portions)
More about Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Beef Short Ribs$34.00
Each beef rib is approximately 1-1.5lbs each. Order by the bone!
More about Lewis Barbecue
Item pic

 

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kalbi Short Rib Taco$9.00
Kalbi Beef Short Rib, Kimchi, Scallion Aioli, Micro Cilantro on Scallion Pancake Tortilla
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Ristorante LIDI image

FRENCH FRIES

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Veal Short Rib$29.00
Slow cooked veal short rib, with red potato, asparagus and shallot
More about Ristorante LIDI

