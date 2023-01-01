Lobster rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Fin & Fino - 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100
135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100, Charlotte
|L Lobster Shrimp Roll
|$28.00
mayo, lime, togarahsi, sesame
Pearlz - Charlotte
7804 A Rea Rd, Charlotte
|New England Lobster Roll Pearlz
|$27.95
classic lobster salad, top split bun, house chips
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC - Uptown
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Maine or Connecticut style