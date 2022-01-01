Chicken pizza in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.50
BBQ Tomato Sauce, marinated chicken, gouda cheese, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.50
Homemade Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese finished with chopped parsley
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.50
Homemade basil pesto*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|9" Chicken Oreganata Pizza
|$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
|14" Chicken Sausage Pizza
|$20.75
|14" Chicken Oreganata Pizza
|$20.75
Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|BBQ Roast Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onions, cilantro
Legion Brewing
2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
Chicken roasted with Legion Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese and ranch
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Roasted Chicken Pizza
|$14.00