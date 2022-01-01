Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.50
BBQ Tomato Sauce, marinated chicken, gouda cheese, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.50
Homemade Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese finished with chopped parsley
Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.50
Homemade basil pesto*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
More about The Bella Ciao
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Chicken Oreganata Pizza$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
14" Chicken Sausage Pizza$20.75
14" Chicken Oreganata Pizza$20.75
Roasted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
593c10ca-f652-4f60-9c73-e3dc71975542 image

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Roast Chicken Pizza$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onions, cilantro
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Chicken roasted with Legion Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese and ranch
More about Legion Brewing
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Pizza$14.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

