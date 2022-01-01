Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve margherita pizza

TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and hand-crushed tomato sauce
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Margherita Pizza image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$16.95
Salmander Vodka Sauce, 4 cheese, tomato, Fresh Mozz and Italian seasonings
More about GWRNoDa
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$14.50
Extra virgin olive oil, crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about The Bella Ciao
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$15.00
roasted grape tomatoes, pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, herb salt
More about Napa on Providence
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

1932 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$21.00
burrata, basil
More about EMMY SQUARED
Item pic

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$8.50
A crispy 10" pizza topped with 100% Italian tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Margherita Pizza image

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato Sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano, EVOO
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen

