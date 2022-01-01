Margherita pizza in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and hand-crushed tomato sauce
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.95
Salmander Vodka Sauce, 4 cheese, tomato, Fresh Mozz and Italian seasonings
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.50
Extra virgin olive oil, crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
roasted grape tomatoes, pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, herb salt
EMMY SQUARED
1932 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|Margherita Pizza
|$21.00
burrata, basil
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Margherita Pizza
|$8.50
A crispy 10" pizza topped with 100% Italian tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.