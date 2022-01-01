Tomato soup in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tomato soup
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Tomato Soup Bowl
|$7.00
house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman
*Gluten Free
*Vegetarian
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Large Tomato Soup
|$7.50
with basil oil
|Small Tomato Soup
|$5.50
with basil oil
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Tomato Soup
Cup or Bowl
|Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Soup
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Provolne, Fontina and Parmesan on Country Italian Round
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Tomato Soup
|$4.00
tomato bisque, basil
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Tomato Soup
|$6.50
Homemade tomato soup topped with croutons and shaved parmesan