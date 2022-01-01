Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup Bowl$7.00
house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman
*Gluten Free
*Vegetarian
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Tomato Soup$7.50
with basil oil
Small Tomato Soup$5.50
with basil oil
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Soup
Cup or Bowl
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Soup$12.00
Mozzarella, Provolne, Fontina and Parmesan on Country Italian Round
More about Osteria LuCa
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$4.00
tomato bisque, basil
More about The Workman's Friend
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup$6.50
Homemade tomato soup topped with croutons and shaved parmesan
More about The Bella Ciao
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Tomato Soup$7.00
served with half Essex baugette
More about Essex Bar & Bistro

