Pork belly in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve pork belly

Pork Belly Bao image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
Crispy Pork Belly$7.50
Crispy pork belly, hoisin dipping sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Sweet Pork Belly image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Dumplings - Sweet Pork Belly$13.52
Sweet Pork Belly$11.08
Pork belly, button mushrooms, soy sauce, cooking wine, char sui powder
More about The Dumpling Lady
Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY FRIED RICE$14.00
More about Yamazaru
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos$18.00
in flour tortillas with watermelon salsa
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Spicy Pork Belly Plate image

 

Iron Dish - Charlotte

9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Pork Belly Plate$14.99
Garlic Pork Belly Plate$14.99
More about Iron Dish - Charlotte
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Fried Rice$12.95
Braised Pork Belly, Mixed Vegetables Topped Sunny Egg, Drizzled Honey Mayo
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

 

Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peruvian Pork Belly Tacos$10.00
Crispy braised local heritage pork belly, marinated red onions, cilantro lime salad,
chipotle maple aioli, corn tortillas (GF)
More about Bleu Barn North End
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$14.00
Crispy Shallots, Creamed Mustard Greens
More about Kings Kitchen
CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY$16.00
Braised pork belly, green onions and hoisin with a side of vietnamese slaw
Braised Pork Belly Bowl$18.00
Slow Braised Pork Belly, Vietnamese Slaw, Pickled Watermelon Served over a bed of Sushi Rice.
More about Warmack
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Bao Buns$8.00
Pork Belly Porchetta Banh Mi$8.50
More about Cilantro Noodle
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Gyro$13.00
Crisp Cheshire Farms pork belly with campari tomatoes, red onion, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a warm flatbread
Pork Belly Bao Buns$10.00
Glazed pork belly with pickled carrots and cucumbers on a steamed bao bun with cilantro and crunchy chili sauce
More about Trolley Barn

