Pork belly in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pork belly
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Pork Belly Bao
|$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$7.50
Crispy pork belly, hoisin dipping sauce
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Frozen Dumplings - Sweet Pork Belly
|$13.52
|Sweet Pork Belly
|$11.08
Pork belly, button mushrooms, soy sauce, cooking wine, char sui powder
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos
|$18.00
in flour tortillas with watermelon salsa
Iron Dish - Charlotte
9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Spicy Pork Belly Plate
|$14.99
|Garlic Pork Belly Plate
|$14.99
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$12.95
Braised Pork Belly, Mixed Vegetables Topped Sunny Egg, Drizzled Honey Mayo
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|Peruvian Pork Belly Tacos
|$10.00
Crispy braised local heritage pork belly, marinated red onions, cilantro lime salad,
chipotle maple aioli, corn tortillas (GF)
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
Crispy Shallots, Creamed Mustard Greens
SUSHI
Warmack
1226 central ave, Charlotte
|CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY
|$16.00
Braised pork belly, green onions and hoisin with a side of vietnamese slaw
|Braised Pork Belly Bowl
|$18.00
Slow Braised Pork Belly, Vietnamese Slaw, Pickled Watermelon Served over a bed of Sushi Rice.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Noodle
2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$8.00
|Pork Belly Porchetta Banh Mi
|$8.50
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Pork Belly Gyro
|$13.00
Crisp Cheshire Farms pork belly with campari tomatoes, red onion, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a warm flatbread
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$10.00
Glazed pork belly with pickled carrots and cucumbers on a steamed bao bun with cilantro and crunchy chili sauce