Yakitori in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve yakitori
More about Yamazaru
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|YAKITORI
|$6.00
CHICKEN SKEWERS WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
More about The Wine Loft
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
The Wine Loft
2201 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Chicken Yakitori
|$15.00
Marinated and grilled chicken skewers with poblano ginger remoulade and watermelon pickles.
More about Yunta
Yunta
2201 South Blvd., Charlotte
|Chicken Yakitori
|$12.00
Chicken Skewer, Tare Sauce, Negi