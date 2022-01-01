Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakitori in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve yakitori

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
YAKITORI$6.00
CHICKEN SKEWERS WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
More about Yamazaru
The Wine Loft image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Loft

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Yakitori$15.00
Marinated and grilled chicken skewers with poblano ginger remoulade and watermelon pickles.
More about The Wine Loft
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Yakitori$12.00
Chicken Skewer, Tare Sauce, Negi
More about Yunta
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Onion Yakitori$2.00
Salmon Yakitori$2.50
Tuna Yakitori$2.50
More about Ru Sans

