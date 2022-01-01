Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tikka masala in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Chicken Tikka Masala
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$16.99
More about DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
Egg N' Curry
7128 Unit A Albemarle Road, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$16.00
Boneless chicken roasted in a clay oven & served in a creamy tomato sauce.
More about Egg N' Curry
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Pork Dumplings
Sliders
Philly Cheesesteaks
Strawberry Shortcake
Mozzarella Sticks
Curry
Samosa
Pad Thai
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston