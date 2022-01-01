Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve udon noodles

Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Udon Noodles$4.50
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Udon Vegetable Noodles$11.95
Spicy Udon Noodles$10.00
Spicy Udon Chicken Noodles$12.95
More about Ru Sans

Map

Map

