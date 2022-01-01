Cincinnati Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Cincinnati

Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Roosters
Game On Bar and Grill image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Jr Burger$5.00
Jr Grilled Cheese$5.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Roosters image

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
More about Roosters
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pony

1346 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE FRIES$4.00
BURGER$8.50
HOTBBQ$0.75
More about The Pony
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN WINGS

Wings and Bling

3936 East Galbraith Road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 - Piece Wing Combo$17.92
Wings+Side Choice +Pop
6 - Piece Wing Combo$12.73
Wings+Side Choice +Pop
6 -Piece Boneless Combo$13.29
Wings+Side Choice +Pop
More about Wings and Bling

