Cincinnati Chicken restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
|Jr Burger
|$5.00
|Jr Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Popular items
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pony
1346 Main St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|SIDE FRIES
|$4.00
|BURGER
|$8.50
|HOTBBQ
|$0.75