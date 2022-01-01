Cincinnati seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Cincinnati
More about Prime Cincinnati
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$42.00
6oz Certified Angus Beef Filet cooked to order.
Note: We are not responsible for the taste or appearance of Medium-Well to Well-Done steaks
|Jack Burger
|$12.00
Prime burger, rocket arugula, aged Vermont cheddar, Bourbon-Bacon onion jam, Berkshire bacon, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun
|Caesar salad
|$11.00
80 Acres Baby Romaine lettuce, grated and shaved Parmesan, Focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing.
More about OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Flaming Saganaki
|$13.00
Fried Kefalograviera cheese, grilled bread
|Grilled Salmon
|$29.00
Fava, lemon, olive oil.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$19.00
Grilled chicken skewers, pita bread, greek fries, tzatziki, harissa.
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Bacon & American Burger
|$12.50
|All American Burger
|$10.79
More about K&J Seafood
K&J Seafood
4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Buckeye Basket
|$12.00
Eight Fried colossal shrimp tossed in our signature Mt. Adams sauce or served with a sauce on the side (Mt. Adams or Grenade) and served with Cajun fries
|Crab Boil
|$36.00
Snow crab, colossal shrimp, corn potatoes, sausage (beef or Turkey) and a seasoned boiled egg
|Seafood Gumbo
|$12.00
Classic Louisiana style chicken, sausage and seafood with a kick of K&J spice! Served over a bed of rice and topped with shrimp and a crab claw.
More about The Pelican's Reef
The Pelican's Reef
7261 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|1/2LB Peel & Eat
|$13.00