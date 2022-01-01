Cincinnati seafood restaurants you'll love

Prime Cincinnati image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon$42.00
6oz Certified Angus Beef Filet cooked to order.
Note: We are not responsible for the taste or appearance of Medium-Well to Well-Done steaks
Jack Burger$12.00
Prime burger, rocket arugula, aged Vermont cheddar, Bourbon-Bacon onion jam, Berkshire bacon, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun
Caesar salad$11.00
80 Acres Baby Romaine lettuce, grated and shaved Parmesan, Focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing.
More about Prime Cincinnati
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group image

 

OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group

645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flaming Saganaki$13.00
Fried Kefalograviera cheese, grilled bread
Grilled Salmon$29.00
Fava, lemon, olive oil.
Chicken Souvlaki$19.00
Grilled chicken skewers, pita bread, greek fries, tzatziki, harissa.
More about OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$13.99
Bacon & American Burger$12.50
All American Burger$10.79
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
K&J Seafood image

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buckeye Basket$12.00
Eight Fried colossal shrimp tossed in our signature Mt. Adams sauce or served with a sauce on the side (Mt. Adams or Grenade) and served with Cajun fries
Crab Boil$36.00
Snow crab, colossal shrimp, corn potatoes, sausage (beef or Turkey) and a seasoned boiled egg
Seafood Gumbo$12.00
Classic Louisiana style chicken, sausage and seafood with a kick of K&J spice! Served over a bed of rice and topped with shrimp and a crab claw.
More about K&J Seafood
The Pelican's Reef image

 

The Pelican's Reef

7261 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2LB Peel & Eat$13.00
More about The Pelican's Reef
Bugattis image

SEAFOOD

Bugattis

340 Glensprings Dr, Springdale

Avg 3.9 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Bugattis

