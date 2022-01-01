Sliders in Cleveland
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Tofu Sliders
|$12.00
two tofu & edamame patties on house-made buns, topped with green pepper sauce, tomatoes & sautéed kimchee, served with sweet potato chips
|Beef Sliders
|$12.00
two ground beef patties on house-made buns, topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes & aioli, served with sweet potato chips
|Beef Brisket Sliders
|$12.00
two slowly cooked shredded brisket sliders, served with napa yuzu slaw on house-made buns with sweet potato chips
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Sliders
|$11.00
beef patty, stadium mustard, caramelized onion, tomato bacon jam, buttery knot roll
|Kids Sliders
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Three Beef Sliders
|$10.99
Fill up on three of our delicious steakburger beef sliders, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Kids Sliders
|$5.99
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Rafael's Sliders
|$17.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Wagyu Beef Sliders
|$17.00
american, romaine, tomato, caramelized onion
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Salmon Sliders
|$15.95
Schnitz Ale Brewery
5729 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Schnitzel Sliders
|$16.00
|Salmon Sliders
|$17.00
(3) Grilled Salmon Cakes on fresh brioche bun, lettuce, pickled onion, spinach aioli. Served with Fries and Pickled Red Cabbage.
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Irish Sliders.
|$12.00
Two Corned beef sliders, melted Swiss and pickles, served with a side
|Cheeseburger Sliders.
|$10.00
Two sliders topped with grilled onions and pickles, served with a side
|Kids Sliders
|$6.00
Mini burgers topped with pickle slices.