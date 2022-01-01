Sliders in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Sliders$12.00
two tofu & edamame patties on house-made buns, topped with green pepper sauce, tomatoes & sautéed kimchee, served with sweet potato chips
Beef Sliders$12.00
two ground beef patties on house-made buns, topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes & aioli, served with sweet potato chips
Beef Brisket Sliders$12.00
two slowly cooked shredded brisket sliders, served with napa yuzu slaw on house-made buns with sweet potato chips
More about SASA Restaurant
Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sliders$11.00
beef patty, stadium mustard, caramelized onion, tomato bacon jam, buttery knot roll
Kids Sliders$8.00
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three Beef Sliders$10.99
Fill up on three of our delicious steakburger beef sliders, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Kids Sliders$5.99
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rafael's Sliders$17.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Wagyu Beef Sliders$17.00
american, romaine, tomato, caramelized onion
More about Lago East Bank
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sliders$15.95
More about 5 Points Grille
Banner pic

 

Schnitz Ale Brewery

5729 Pearl Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Schnitzel Sliders$16.00
Salmon Sliders$17.00
(3) Grilled Salmon Cakes on fresh brioche bun, lettuce, pickled onion, spinach aioli. Served with Fries and Pickled Red Cabbage.
More about Schnitz Ale Brewery
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Irish Sliders.$12.00
Two Corned beef sliders, melted Swiss and pickles, served with a side
Cheeseburger Sliders.$10.00
Two sliders topped with grilled onions and pickles, served with a side
Kids Sliders$6.00
Mini burgers topped with pickle slices.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

