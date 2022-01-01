Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veal parmesan in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve veal parmesan

Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino's Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veal Parmigiana$23.00
More about Guarino's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEAL PARMIGIANA DINNER$18.00
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
hand breaded & topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce, served with a side of penne marinara
**available cutlet style
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Consumer pic

 

LockKeepers

8001 ROCKSIDE RD, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Long-Bone Veal Chop Parmesan$45.00
pan-fried, mozzarella, spaghetti pomodoro
More about LockKeepers

