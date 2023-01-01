Chimichangas in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chimichangas
Habanero's - Yard St - 1105 Yard St
1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Chimichanga
|$9.99
|Mini Chimichanga
|$8.99
El Acapulco - Columbus
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|Chimichangas
|$4.25
|10. One Chimichanga With Choice Of Beef Or Chicken, Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad & Sour Cream
|$12.99
|63. Grande Shrimp Chimichanga
|$14.99
One big fried chimichanga stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, all covered in a white cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chile Verde
1522 Gemini Place, Columbus
|Traditional Chimichanga
|$17.00
Your choice of filling in a flour tortilla, deep-fried and served with 2 sides. Comes with Queso Salsa on the side for a crispy finish.
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$12.00
Traditional filling in a flour tortilla, deep-fried then topped with Queso salsa. Served with 1 side and garnished with lettuce and Pico de Gallo.