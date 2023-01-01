Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve chimichangas

Habanero's - Yard St image

 

Habanero's - Yard St - 1105 Yard St

1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$13.00
More about Habanero's - Yard St - 1105 Yard St
Chimichanga image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$9.99
Mini Chimichanga$8.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco - Columbus

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichangas$4.25
10. One Chimichanga With Choice Of Beef Or Chicken, Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad & Sour Cream$12.99
63. Grande Shrimp Chimichanga$14.99
One big fried chimichanga stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, all covered in a white cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole.
More about El Acapulco - Columbus
Banner pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Chile Verde

1522 Gemini Place, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Chimichanga$17.00
Your choice of filling in a flour tortilla, deep-fried and served with 2 sides. Comes with Queso Salsa on the side for a crispy finish.
Lunch Chimichanga$12.00
Traditional filling in a flour tortilla, deep-fried then topped with Queso salsa. Served with 1 side and garnished with lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
More about Chile Verde

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Sashimi

Burritos

Paratha

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Cake

Italian Sandwiches

Potstickers

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston