Italian subs in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve italian subs

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Iacono's Italian Sub$8.00
Double Italian Sub$9.50
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Stallion Hoagie$11.99
Ham, salami, capicola ham, and pepperoni. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and Balsamic Dressing
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Classic Italian Sub image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Italian Sub$12.00
Ham, Salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato and Italian dressing
More about Amano's
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, banana pepper rings, Italian dressing, onion
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub Pasta
Salami, green olive, onion, tomato, banana pepper, parmesan, arugula, seasonings, red wine vin.
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Lovells Tavern image

 

Lovells Tavern

4265 Alum Creek Dr, Obetz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.00
More about Lovells Tavern
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sub$10.49
More about Iron Grill & BBQ
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Fat Baxter’s

1794 W Mound St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
Italian Sub$8.00
8" Sub W/Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, & Dressing,
More about Fat Baxter’s

