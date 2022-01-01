Italian subs in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve italian subs
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Iacono's Italian Sub
|$8.00
|Double Italian Sub
|$9.50
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Italian Stallion Hoagie
|$11.99
Ham, salami, capicola ham, and pepperoni. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and Balsamic Dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Classic Italian Sub
|$12.00
Ham, Salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato and Italian dressing
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
4434 Westerville Road, Columbus
|Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, banana pepper rings, Italian dressing, onion
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Italian Sub Pasta
Salami, green olive, onion, tomato, banana pepper, parmesan, arugula, seasonings, red wine vin.
FRENCH FRIES
Fat Baxter’s
1794 W Mound St, Columbus
|Italian Sub
|$8.00
8" Sub W/Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, & Dressing,