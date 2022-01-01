Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve dumpling soup

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dumpling Soup$7.00
Choice of dumpling in shoyu broth
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumpling Soup ( 8 Pc)$12.00
Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings in a Vegetarian Broth with sautéed Vegetables.
More about ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
Consumer pic

 

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris

2044 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & DUMPLING SOUP
More about CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris
Consumer pic

 

Fox's Bagel and Deli

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Dumpling Soup$5.75
More about Fox's Bagel and Deli

