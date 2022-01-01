Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve pad thai

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Pad Thai$10.00
Rice noodles, egg and bean sprouts tossed in a wok with fish sauce vinaigrette topped with roasted peanuts and cilantro
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
PAD THAI CHICKEN image

 

Buddha Bowl Clintonville

2973 North High st, columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PAD THAI CHICKEN$12.95
VEGAN PAD THAI TOFU$12.95
More about Buddha Bowl Clintonville
Pad Thai Bowl image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai Bowl$15.00
Rice noodles, bok choy, red pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy coconut curry, cashews (V) (GF)
Pad Thai - Catering$70.00
Rice noodles, bok choy, red pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy coconut curry, cashews (V/GF)
Feeds 5-6
More about SOW Plated
Restaurant banner

 

Basil Restaurant

460 south front st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$12.95
More about Basil Restaurant

