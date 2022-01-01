Philly cheesesteaks in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$6.89
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Skirt steak, grilled peppers and onions, shoestring potatoes, blended cheeses, served on sourdough baguette
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
Thin sliced sirloin with green peppers, onions, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
FRENCH FRIES
Fat Baxter’s
1794 W Mound St, Columbus
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich W/Sautéed Peppers & Onions. Covered in Provolone Cheese.