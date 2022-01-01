Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$6.89
More about Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
Ethyl & Tank image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ethyl & Tank

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Skirt steak, grilled peppers and onions, shoestring potatoes, blended cheeses, served on sourdough baguette
More about Ethyl & Tank
Vida's Butcher image

 

Vida's Butcher

1724 northwest blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
More about Vida's Butcher
45d330b1-ef13-4350-aedf-1b1f3cf95bba image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
Thin sliced sirloin with green peppers, onions, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
More about Amano's
Philly Cheesesteak image

FRENCH FRIES

Fat Baxter’s

1794 W Mound St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak$8.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich W/Sautéed Peppers & Onions. Covered in Provolone Cheese.
More about Fat Baxter’s

