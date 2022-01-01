Collard greens in Columbus
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey
|$4.99
A southern must-have!!! Slow-cooked, chopped collards with smoked turkey. Simple and pure, no pork needed this is simply perfection!
Smoked on High BBQ
755 S High St, Columbus
|Collard Greens and Pork
|$2.50
Stewed for 5-hours, our greens are perfectly paired with smoked pork and spices.
Barrel & Boar
121 Mill St, Gahanna
|Collard Greens
|$5.25
Collard Greens, onions, smoked pork, vinegar & sugar.