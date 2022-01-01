Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve collard greens

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey$4.99
A southern must-have!!! Slow-cooked, chopped collards with smoked turkey. Simple and pure, no pork needed this is simply perfection!
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Beyond The Brix image

HOT DOGS

Beyond The Brix

970 Parsons, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens$5.00
More about Beyond The Brix
Smoked on High BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoked on High BBQ

755 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens and Pork$2.50
Stewed for 5-hours, our greens are perfectly paired with smoked pork and spices.
More about Smoked on High BBQ
Barrel & Boar image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barrel & Boar

121 Mill St, Gahanna

Avg 4.4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$5.25
Collard Greens, onions, smoked pork, vinegar & sugar.
More about Barrel & Boar
Str8 Out the Kitchen image

 

Str8 Out the Kitchen

4825 E main St, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COLLARD GREENS$4.99
More about Str8 Out the Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pint Collard Greens$7.00
Collard Greens$2.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

