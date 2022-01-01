Pumpkin cheesecake in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Pumpkin Bread Cheesecake Tins
|$9.00
4x4 in tin filled with a layer of pumpkin bread, a layer of cheesecake, topped off with a baked strusel
More about Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave
Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave
4100 Worth Ave, Columbus
|Fruity Pebbles Cereal Milk
cereal milk glaze topped with fruity pebbles
More about Dragon Donuts - Grandview
DONUTS
Dragon Donuts - Grandview
1288 West 5th Ave, Columbus
|Fruity Pebble Cereal Milk
Cereal milk glazed topped with fruity pebbles
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
|$8.00
More about Wolf's Ridge Brewing - 215 N 4th Street
Wolf's Ridge Brewing - 215 N 4th Street
215 N 4th Street, Columbus
|Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake
|$11.00
More about Townhall - TH Short North
Townhall - TH Short North
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$7.00
Fall Spice | Keto Caramel | Vanilla | Ginger Snap Crisp | Cheesecake Base | Crispy Crumble Crust