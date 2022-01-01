Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Bread Cheesecake Tins$9.00
4x4 in tin filled with a layer of pumpkin bread, a layer of cheesecake, topped off with a baked strusel
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Item pic

 

Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave

4100 Worth Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Fruity Pebbles Cereal Milk
cereal milk glaze topped with fruity pebbles
More about Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave
Item pic

DONUTS

Dragon Donuts - Grandview

1288 West 5th Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Fruity Pebble Cereal Milk
Cereal milk glazed topped with fruity pebbles
More about Dragon Donuts - Grandview
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$8.00
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Consumer pic

 

Wolf's Ridge Brewing - 215 N 4th Street

215 N 4th Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake$11.00
More about Wolf's Ridge Brewing - 215 N 4th Street
Item pic

 

Townhall - TH Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake$7.00
Fall Spice | Keto Caramel | Vanilla | Ginger Snap Crisp | Cheesecake Base | Crispy Crumble Crust
More about Townhall - TH Short North
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview

