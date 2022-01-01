Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve white pizza

Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14" White Pizza$15.00
12" White Pizza$11.99
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
8" White Pizza$8.99
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
White Truffle & Speck Pizza$26.00
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Roosters image

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters

