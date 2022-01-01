Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$2.79
More about Paradise Bakery
Cinnamon Roll image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Homemade Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Filled with cinnamon, raisins, pecans, (sometimes w/apple), topped with our own delicious cream cheese frosting.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.00
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$11.50
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Item pic

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yardbird Cinnamon Roll$18.00
salted bourbon caramel, cream cheese frosting
More about Yardbird

