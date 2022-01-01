Cinnamon rolls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Homemade Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Filled with cinnamon, raisins, pecans, (sometimes w/apple), topped with our own delicious cream cheese frosting.
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.00
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
|$11.50