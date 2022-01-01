Risotto in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve risotto
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|Cauliflour Risotto
|$21.00
peas, asparagus, fava beans, mint, crispy shallot
The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Risotto Al Funghi
|$18.95
Imported Arborio rice with mushrooms and parmesan in vegetable stock.
D Bar Denver - Uptown
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Spring Risotto
|$22.00
Acquerello Rice, English Peas, Roasted Mushrooms, Shaved Parm, Crispy Leeks, (gf)(nf)
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Risotto
|$14.00
chipotle butternut squash risotto | charred green onion gremolata | frico | pepitas | chipotle oil
gluten free | soy free
Cart-Driver Highlands
2239 West 30th Avenue, Denver
|Wild Mushroom Risotto
|$18.00
morels, mascarpone, grana padano, chives
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Grilled Salmon and Risotto
|$21.00
Grilled salmon, pesto risotto, tomato, basil
Roca's Pizza & Pasta - 13795 W. Jewell Ave
13795 W. Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|RISOTTO SCAMPI
|$18.00
Shrimp, lemon, herbs, parmesan.
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|CAULIFLOWER RISOTTO
|$19.00